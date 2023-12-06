Tom Hanks predicts when first woman will step on moon

Tom Hanks has predicted when the first woman will step onto the moon.

The Oscar-winning American actor, 67, has narrated an experience called The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks – which tells of missions to the moon – at London’s Lightroom.

Ahead of the opening, Hanks said: “Sometime within the next, let’s be charitable, three to four years… the first woman is going to step foot on the surface of the moon, as well as the first non-white American male.

“That is as equal and evolutionary place for humankind as Neil Armstrong was in 1960.”