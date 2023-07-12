Tom Holland has admitted he “needed to do a lot of growing up at home” during his break from acting, revealing he didn’t realise he had to pay his water bill.

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, the Hollywood star explained his desire for a “break from travelling” to nail the mundane tasks of day-to-day adulthood.

“I needed to do a lot of growing up at home - paying my water bill, paying my council tax, sorting out my bins, all that sort of stuff they don’t teach you at school,” Holland said.

“I didn’t realise you had to pay for your water, I just thought that was a luxury of living in England. Water comes out of the sky and then it comes out of your tap.”