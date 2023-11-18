Television presenter Vernon Kay was left speechless as it was revealed he raised a staggering £5 million for Children In Need during the live BBC broadcast on Friday (17 November).

The 49-year-old struggled to contain his emotions as host Alex Scott revealed the amount his 115-mile Ultramarahon challenge had raised.

Kay looked to be in total shock as he was cheered by the studio audience.

Earlier in the day, Vernon was greeted by his mum Gladys and dad Norman at Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton to cheer him on.