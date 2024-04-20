The official trailer for the next series of Welcome to Wrexham has landed.

Season three will follow Wrexham AFC through the 2023-24 season, its first in the English Football League since 2008.

The highly successful documentary series was born after Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds pooled their resources to purchase the club in 2020 - hoping to bring them back into the big time.

In a new trailer, Reynolds teases “harrowing, edge-of-your-seat” action.

Welcome to Wrexham season three will arrive on 2 May 2024.