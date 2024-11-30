Watch: Moment Michelle Yeoh returns to jubilant Wicked set after Oscar win

Watch the welcome Michelle Yeoh received on the Wicked set after winning her 2022 Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

A video posted by the actor, 61, on her Instagram page on Friday (29 November) shows her clutching the golden gong at the top of a staircase surrounded by her co-stars and crew, who whoop and cheer.

Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, in the 2024 film also starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively.