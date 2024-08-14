Will Young reflects on having to hide sexuality during Pop Idol

Will Young has opened up on how he hid his sexuality during his Pop Idol days.

The singer, 45, revealed that he was once “told not to say anything” during a press conference, despite the room full of journalists “knowing” he was gay.

“I basically told them to f*** off,” Young revealed, when asked how he responded to the request by Rylan Clark on a new episode of his Rylan: How to be In The Spotlight podcast.

He also recalled that he said he would “go for tea with The Queen” when asked about who he would like to date, an answer that Rylan described as “clever” to avoid the question.