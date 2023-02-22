World Book Day: Joe Wicks ‘honoured’ to be chosen as £1 book author

Children across the UK and Ireland have been gifted vouchers to buy a book for just £1 to mark World Book Day.

One of the selected books this year is Joe Wicks's Bedtime For The Burpee Bears which he co-wrote with Vivian French.

He shared that he feels proud and honoured to have been chosen for the initiative this year.

"I didn't realise how few books get chosen for World Book Day, and what I'm excited about is that it's accessible," he said.

