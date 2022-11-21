Joe Lycett reveals he didn’t shred £10,000: ‘Total bulls*** from the start’

Joe Lycett has revealed that he didn’t actually shred £10,000 after David Beckham failed to respond to his World Cup ultimatum.

On Sunday (20 November), the comedian appeared to follow through with his pledge to destroy the money, but has now revealed the cash that came out of the shredder was fake.

“I never expected to hear from you, it was an empty threat designed to get people talking. In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Total bulls*** from the start,” Lycett explained, adding that he did indeed donate the money to charity.

