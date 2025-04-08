When it comes to investing, finding fuss-free ways to make your money work harder is a smart approach, and you may be wondering whether compounding could be right for you. But how does compounding work exactly? How much money could you make from a one-off contribution? How could annual top ups on long-term savings scale your investment? And how could it benefit your children’s futures if you start investing for them today? Mark Shoffman, finance writer for the Independent explains all in this video.