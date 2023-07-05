July 4th fireworks light up New York City night sky

Fireworks illuminated the New York City skyline on Tuesday as the city celebrated 4th July.

Around 60,000 shells exploded 1,000ft into the air as part of the 47th edition of the Macy’s show over the East River.

A 25-minute show dazzled New Yorkers celebrating Independence Day.

This year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular featured performances from Bebe Rexha, Ashanti, LL Cool J, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, DJ Z-Trip and The Roots in a two-hour long celebration.

Brett Young closed the show with a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Coming to America.”