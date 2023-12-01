Emergency dispatcher clapped out of building as she retires after 28 years of service

An emergency dispatcher from Tennessee was clapped out of the building as she retired after 28 years of service.

Sherry Dickson was congratulated by colleagues at Lawrence County E-911 after hanging up her headset for the last time.

Footage shows an emotional Ms Dickson receiving a guard of honour as she left the office.

“After 28 years of dedication and service to the citizens of Lawrence County, Sherry Dickson is hanging up her headset at Lawrence County 911,” a colleague said, ahead of her departure.

“She has been the voice of calm on the other end of the phone during many emergencies... Sherry, you have been a bright light in what is sometimes a dark and thankless job.”