Grandfather builds replica Spitfire from scratch in garden shed

A grandfather has spent years creating a replica of a Spitfire from scratch, working away in his tiny garden shed.

Kenneth Mockford, 59, took on the challenge during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and has now constructed the front half of the fighter aircraft.

The ex-airman from the South African air force spent an estimated £30,000 buying the parts for the fuselage using blueprints, making many parts individually from scratch.

Mockford, who has Asperger’s syndrome, comes from a line of RAF veterans and describes himself as a “nutty engineer”.

