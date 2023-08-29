Man proposes to girlfriend over PA system at Auckland Airport

Love was in the air at Auckland Airport earlier this month, as a man proposed to his girlfriend over the PA system.

Yashraj surprised his partner Riiya when he got down on one knee in the busy arrivals hall, after his pre-recorded message was played out on the loudspeakers.

Friends and family also gathered for the special moment, with Riiya saying yes to the proposal.

“We jumped at the chance to be ring-ins for this unforgettable moment,” Auckland Airport wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“Congratulations Riiya and Yashraj! Thank you for making us a part of it.”