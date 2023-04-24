Trip to the moo-vies: Moose snacks on popcorn at Alaska cinema

A moose was caught on CCTV wandering into a cinema in Alaska and snacking on some popcorn.

The animal can be seen slowly walking towards the food counter after entering the theatre, located in the small town of Kenai, on 19 April.

It then spots some popcorn on a different counter and starts eating, as another person watches on.

According to one of the cinema employees, the moose stayed inside for around 10 minutes before being safely escorted out.

It can be seen walking back out the door with a Happy Meal box in its mouth.

