Bear Force One: Meet the beast crowned 2022’s Fat Bear Week champion

A bear weighing a whopping 1,400lbs (635kg) has been crowned the 2022 winner of Fat Bear Week.

Voters decided which bruin in Katmai National Park, Alaska, should be crowned fattest bear of the year, with brown bear 747 taking the top spot for the second time after previously being named champion in 2020.

The competition coincides with the bears’ preparation for winter, in which they consume huge amounts of salmon from the park’s Brooks River to fatten up for hibernation.

