Thrill-seekers rush to Alton Towers for opening of Nemesis Reborn

Hundreds of thrill-seekers descended on Alton Towers for the eagerly-awaited opening of Nemesis Reborn on Saturday (16 March).

As the 18-month project to transform Britain’s most prolific rollercoaster was completed, fans couldn’t wait to give it a whirl.

With tickets for opening day completely sold out in advance, fans queued from early in the morning to be among the first to experience the heart-pounding attraction which hits top speeds of 50mph and G Forces of 3.5.

The past 18 months have seen a comprehensive makeover of the iconic rollercoaster that first opened in 1994.