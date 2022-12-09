Author Louise O’Neill joins us this week to discuss how the Me Too movement changed narratives around rape and sexual violence, and how such progress is at risk of being reversed in a post-Me Too world.

Louise chats with Olivia about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial, which she found “unsettling” in the way Heard was vilified for not being “the perfect victim”.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.