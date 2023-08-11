A one-metre tall, glittering gold chocolate sculpture of one of Bristol Zoo’s most-loved gorillas, has been unveiled to visitors.

Alfred, who arrived at the zoo in 1930 and now remains as a taxidermy feature at Bristol Museum, has been reimagined in chocolate for the Bristol 650 celebrations, which recognise the city’s inspiring history.

Local chocolatier, Zara’s Chocolates, brought the creation to life using Fairtrade chocolate, and the final piece weighs over 45kg.

“This chocolate sculpture of him not only showcases our work in Equatorial Guinea, where we protect western lowland gorillas in the wild, it also points to the future”, says CEO of Bristol Zoological Society, Justin Morris.

Chocolate Alfred will remain on display until October.