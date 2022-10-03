Adorable penguin chases hand shadow of zoo visitor in Germany

A penguin amusingly chased a hand shadow created by a visitor at a zoo in Germany.

Pascal Fritenwanker, 33, was visiting the Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, when he captured video of the interaction.

Footage shows the penguin following the shadow of Mr Fritenwanker's sunglasses multiple times, looking confused when he stops moving his arm.

"First the penguin was intrigued by and started following the shadow of my head, then I waved my sunglasses and it really liked that," Mr Fritenwanker said.

"It was all so amusing."

