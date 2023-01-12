Adorable footage captures the world’s rarest chimpanzee in his mother’s arms after being born at Chester Zoo.

New mother ZeeZee - a critically endangered Western chimpanzee - safely delivered a tiny male baby on 9 December 2022 after an eight-month pregnancy.

The birth of the youngster - who will be named after a rockstar or famous pop icon to help boost the profile of the highly threatened species - has offered “hope” to efforts to ensure their long-term survival.

Footage shared by Chester Zoo shows the new baby “learning the ropes” from his mother and older sister Stevie.

Sign up for our newsletters.