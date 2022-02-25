A woman on TikTok "crumbled" after Anthony Joshua walked past her and cheered her on as she trained in the gym.

Chiz Egbuziem, a 22-year-old student and powerlifter at Loughborough University, shared the moment the heavyweight boxer strolled past as she was about to begin a bench set.

"Get them weights in girl," Joshua says, drawing giggles from Chiz.

"I crumbled girls, I crumbled," she wrote, captioning the viral video, which has been viewed more than 2.7 million times on TikTok.

