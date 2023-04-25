Prince William lays first wreath during Anzac Day dawn service

The Prince of Wales commemorated Australia and New Zealand’s war dead in a dawn service marking Anzac Day on Tuesday 25 April.

Hundreds of Australians, New Zealanders, and military personnel watched as William laid a wreath of red poppies and white flowers at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, London.

The message on the wreath read: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

He wore a red poppy during the service and bowed briefly to the wreath before standing in silent tribute for a few moments.

