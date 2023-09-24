Watch: Hilarious moment apes run for cover from rain at London Zoo

This is the hilarious moment apes at London Zoo run for cover from a downpour of rain.

The video, captured on TikTok, shows one ape using something to cover its head from the rain as the animal makes its way from one end of the enclosure to another. The scenes resemble humans dashing inside to keep dry from downpours.

The apes can also be seen pulling funning faces, showing human-like behaviour, as they try to avoid getting caught in the rain at the zoo.