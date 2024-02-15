Here’s what Mark Zuckerberg thinks of Apple’s Vision Pro headset

Mark Zuckerberg has given a scathing review of Apple’s Vision Pro VR headset on his Instagram on Monday, 12 February.

The Meta CEO “finally tried Apple’s Vision Pro,” and shared his thoughts with his 13 million followers.

“Before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people because it’s really good and it’s like seven times less expensive,” he said, referencing Quest 3’s $500 starting price tag compared to $3,500 for Apple’s product.

“But after using it, I don’t just think Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period.”

He then reveals the video is actually being shot with a Quest 3, so the viewer is seeing what the person wearing the headset sees - a feature that Apple promoted most aggressively ahead of their product launch.