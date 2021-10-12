Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel to space, will be featured on one of the first five coins in the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program.

Five quarters will be issued each year featuring trailblazing American women.

Ride, who died in 2012 at age 61, flew aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, and again in 1984.

She was due to go on a third shuttle mission, but after NASA suspended the shuttle program following the 1986 Challenger explosion, Ride retired.

Ride continued to advise NASA, founded Sally Ride Science and wrote six children’s science books.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.