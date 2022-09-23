Autumn Equinox: Druids gather on Primrose Hill to mark end of summer

Druids gathered in Primrose Hill in north London today, 23 September, for the Autumn Equinox.

Members of the Druid Order, dressed in white, took part in a ceremony to mark the end of summer and the start of autumn.

“This is the start of the Druid year, when day and night are equal,” the Druid Order said.

“Autumn is a time to give thanks for the harvest, not just the material harvest but also what we have become during the year.”

