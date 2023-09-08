A baby chimp has been renunited with his mother after he was bitten by a snake at a zoo.

This footage captures the moment three-year-old Gandali rushes into his mother’s arms following their separation as he needed urgent medical attention.

Cherie Rutherford, from Rockhampton Zoo in Queensland, Australia, said: “He has already been reunited with his surrogate mother, Samantha, with both of them running into each other’s arms, which was just beautiful.

“The Rockhampton Zookeepers will be closely monitoring Gandali and the troop during this time.”