Newborn endangered Asian elephant takes first steps at Bedfordshire zoo

An endangered Asian elephant at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire has taken its first wobbly steps.

The calf, which has not been named yet, was born to mother Donna, 13, on Monday, 22 August.

Keepers have said that the calf appears to have inherited her mother’s “determined personality.”

“To say we’re delighted by the arrival of this calf is just a huge understatement – it’s a massive success for Donna, for the herd at Whipsnade Zoo, and for elephant conservation full stop,” deputy team leader of elephants Mark Howes said.

