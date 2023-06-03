Watch: Baby penguin swims for first time in adorable video

A baby penguin has been filmed seemingly enjoying their first swimming lesson this week.

The youngest Humboldt penguin at the Oregon Zoo in Portland was filmed testing the water in a practice pool for the first time while a zookeeper stood nearby for encouragement.

The penguin chick is named Rumicha, which means pebble in Quechua, the language of the Quechua people of Peru.

Humboldt penguins are native to the west coasts of Peru and Chile.

According to the zoo, young Humboldt penguins begin swimming at around 12 weeks old, when they gain their outer feathers.