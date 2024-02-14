Beanie Feldstein opens up on embarrassing moment from wedding day

Beanie Feldstein opened up on an embarrassing moment during her wedding to longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance-Roberts.

The actor, 30, told Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (12 February) about her awkward encounter with one of her wife’s friends.

Though most of the day went smoothly, the Booksmart star revealed that there was a moment when she’d “never screamed so hard in her entire life.”

“I’m hunched over, butt-naked and I look up like this, like a gremlin in the night, and Bon’s friend Abby is standing in the glass door,” she said.