90-year-old man sets all-time record with final 1,162nd blood donation

A 90-year-old man has given his final blood donation in Canada, marking his 1,162nd, and setting an all-time record.

Ewen Stewart, from Prince Edward Island has saved ‘countless lives’ in his more than 70 years of donating blood and plasma, with his first being in 1951.

While he could only donate blood every 56 days, Stewart was able to donate plasma on a weekly basis.

“You can’t go on forever,” he says. “I had a birthday three months ago, and I said I wanted to go 10 times after my birthday.”