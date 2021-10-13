William Shatner became the oldest person to ever go to space on Wednesday after blasting off as a member of the Blue Origin crew aboard the New Shepard rocket ship.

The Hollywood icon, 90, who famously played Captain Kirk in Star Trek, spoke to Jeff Bezos following the flight.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience,” Shatner told Bezos, thanking the founder of Blue Origin.

The NS-18 flight lasted almost 10 minutes, taking Shatner and the other three crew members to an altitude of roughly 350,000ft before touching back down.

