Paris Hilton has addressed rumours that a photo of her and Britney Spears at a party together was digitally altered to include the singer, branding comments “absolutely ridiculous.”

The socialite was pictured with Spears and Cade Hudson at the latter’s birthday party.

Social media commenters dubbed the image “AI Britney” and speculated that the photograph was not real.

Responding in her Instagram comments section, Hilton shut down the rumours.

“Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response… But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

