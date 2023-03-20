Bruce Willis celebrates 68th birthday with family after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis can be seen celebrating his 68th birthday in a video shared on Instagram by his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

It comes a month after it was announced that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Willis’s family and friends, including his wife Emma Heming and his daughters, happily sang “Happy Birthday” while surrounding him in a kitchen.

In her post, Demi Moore said: “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family.”

