A jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin on his historic first mission to the moon has become the most valuable United States space item ever sold at auction.

Auction house Sotheby’s sold the jacket in New York on Tuesday, 26 July, fetching more than £2million ($2.4million).

Mr Aldrin’s Presidential Medal of Freedom and a pen he used to fix a broken circuit in the lunar landing module were also sold.

The auction is the most valuable single space exploration ever staged, with a total of £6.8million ($8.2million) achieved.

