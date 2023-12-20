Beavers released into Scottish national park for first time in 400 years

Beavers were released into the Scottish national park Cairngorms for the first time in 400 years after being driven to extinction.

Two Eurasian beavers were released on Monday, 18 December, the first of six families that will live in the park as part of a new initiative from NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency.

After being released, the pair headed right for a river and went for a swim in their new home.

The Scottish Government Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater MSP, was there to give a helping hand.