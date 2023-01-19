Baker reveals how she creates 2D optical illusion cartoon cakes

A baker has revealed how she creates incredible 2D cakes that look like they have jumped straight out of a cartoon.

Amy Bicknell, an assistant secondary school headteacher, established Amy’s Little Cakery in April 2020 for fun during lockdown and has since been inundated with requests from around the world.

In this clip, the 44-year-old from Greater Manchester documents how the cakes come to life with the clever use of icing.

“I love what I do and find it to be a creative release from a very stressful job,” Bicknell said.

