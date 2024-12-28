Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:33
Watch: Mesmerising dolphin stampede off California coast on Christmas Eve
A dolphin stampede of around 5,000 marine mammals wowed visitors to Dana Point in Southern California on Christmas Eve.
The pod was filmed in an area that was crowned the dolphin and whale-watching capital of the world in 2019, according to Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.
Stampedes occur when hundreds, sometimes even thousands of dolphins leap in and out of the water as they stampede forward in one direction "as if running from or to something at an astounding speed," the dolphin and whale-watching safari service said.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
01:50
Geordie Greig announces successful Brick by Brick campaign
03:36
Why the Kia EV3 is everyone’s favourite new electric vehicle
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
07:54
The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
07:27
Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
01:44
Why this lavish retelling of the vampire story is worth a watch
01:35
Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:29
CCTV shows WHO chief fleeing Yemen airport hit by Israeli strikes
00:40
Peruvian shamans share bizarre Trump-Putin predictions for 2025
01:08
Zelensky urges China to put pressure on North Korea over aid to Russia
00:46
Yemeni mass protest after Israeli strikes on Houthi targets
00:48
Chris Hoy’s three-word message of hope in terminal cancer update
00:54
Pep Guardiola accepts Man City may not make Champions League
00:57
Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears on stage after darts win
00:38
Tyson Fury breaks silence after storming out of ring in Usyk defeat
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31