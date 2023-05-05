As CTO and co-founder of the platform Carwow, David Santoro’s goal is to provide car buyers with simple, trustworthy information when searching for and buying new cars.

As a marketplace, Carwow is designed to make the car-selling and car-buying process accessible for all users - taking a ‘confusing and stressful experience to ‘make it more enjoyable’ for everyone.

Here, David opens up about how Carwow brings together highly valuable content and technology to provide this essential service, and how efficient networking is essential for combating challenges for entrepreneurs like himself.