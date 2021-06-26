This adorable cat loves water and enjoys nothing more than going for a swim.

Bandit can doggy paddle and even enjoys kayaking trips with his family.

Karen Hardee, 26, and her boyfriend got six-month-old Bandit two months ago and have since introduced him to the water activities that they love.

Respiratory therapist Karen, of Lake Wales, Florida, USA, said: “I wanted to see if he could actually swim so we got him a life jacket and we got him in the water and he just went for it.