Watch: Charlize Theron’s stunt double takes down husband after quitting chef job

A woman ditched her career as a chef to become Charlize Theron’s stunt double and fell in love with and married Liam Hemsworth’s stuntman after meeting on set.

Aurelia Agel Howell, 25, has become one of the world’s most sought-after stunt doubles - performing in Fast and Furious 10 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

She also met her partner, Justin Howell, 34, on the set the first series of Halo. Justin was the stunt double for Chris Hemsworth in Thor and also featured in Avengers.