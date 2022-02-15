Radio host discovers live on air that chickens don’t regenerate their wings

A sports radio host appeared to be shocked when he learned that chickens can’t regenerate their wings like they can eggs.

In an attempt to solve the crisis, Shaun Morash, a co-host of Damon Amendolara’s CBS Sports Radio show, The D.A. Show, suggested clipping rooster and chicken wings.

“I’m not trying to make a stupid animal joke. I was under the impression that when we make the wings, the reason we have so many is we cut one wing off, and it does grow back,” Morash said.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here