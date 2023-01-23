Toddler who can count in seven languages becomes Britain’s youngest Mensa member

A toddler who can read fluently and count in seven languages has become Britain’s youngest Mensa member aged just three.

Teddy Hobbs, from Portishead, Somerset, can already count to 100 in six non-native languages, including Mandarin, Welsh, French, Spanish and German.

He has gained entry to the exclusive organisation for the “intellectual elite” aged just three years and nine months.

Teddy smashed a Mensa IQ test - scoring 139 out of 160 on the Stanford Binet test and shocking his parents, who had no idea quite how smart he was.

