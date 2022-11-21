Heinz confirm sell-out Christmas dinner soup returns alongside new vegan version

Heinz has announced the return of their sell-out Christmas dinner tinned soup.

Crammed full of festive favourite food, the tins created quite the stir last Christmas, selling out within a couple of hours.

This year, a Christmas dinner and a vegan Christmas dinner, will be available.

Priced at £2, 50p more expensive than last year, the tins will be widely available in selected Asda supermarkets across the country from 24 November.

There’s a warning from Heinz, though, that when they’re gone, they’re gone.

