Clumsy thief caught on CCTV stealing inflatable snowman from porch

A real-life Grinch was caught on CCTV stealing an inflatable snowman from a Christmas display on a porch.

This video shows the woman unplug and take the snowman away from Blue Ridge Heating and Air’s business premises.

Owners Ben Lagrange and Chris Davidson and the employees found the ordeal to be “funny.”

“Especially how the thief struggles to get the snowman off the porch and then drags it to the car,” they said.

Police are searching for the snowman and its thief.

