Cycling Santas peddle through Rome to raise money for charity

Almost 1,000 cycling Santas met by the Colosseum to embark on a ride around Rome to raise money for charity.

This video shows the festive group taking off on their cycle around the Italian capital on Sunday, 18 December.

Among the cyclists is a dog, also dressed up in a Santa hat.

They were raising funds for cancer treatments as part of the children’s charity, Peter Pan.

Euronews says the organisation has helped over 700 families since being founded in 1994.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.