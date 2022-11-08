Tesco’s new Christmas advert makes fun of UK politics in ‘party broadcast’

Tesco have released a new Christmas advert poking fun at the UK political landscape a “broadcast” from “The Christmas Party.”

Opening with a rosette featuring a Christmas pudding, the supermarket revealed their “manifesto” promising “more pigs in blankets for more people” and “wines that deliver on budget.”

In a comment appearing to make light of Liz Truss’s controversial mini-Budget, the voiceover said: “The only thing we’ll cut are prices and cake.”

The advert also “promised” to deliver a referendum on whether Love Actually is the best festive film.

Sign up to our newsletters.