Citroen releases new electric car made of recycled material

Citroen has unveiled a new battery electric concept car made from recycled materials to cut its carbon footprint and manufacturing costs.

The French carmaker says the new model - named “oli” and pronounced all-e, for all-electric - will help make electric vehicles more accessible and practical for families.

In a video shared by Citroen, the vehicle looks rather unconventional, featuring a boxy silhouette and vertical windshield.

The “oli” weighs around 1,000 kg, has a top speed of 110kmh and can be recharged to 80 per cent in less than half an hour.

