Coca-Cola challenge is quickest method to make sure your drink is fully carbonated

If there’s one thing the internet doesn’t have any shortage of, it’s fun challenges - and some are useful too.

Have you ever wondered how to ensure your Coca-Cola drink is fizzy?

Well, wonder no more.

Surfacing from Pakistan, this clip shows Saeed Hafeez using a bottle of coke to gently strike another open bottle three times, causing the soda in the latter to start fizzing.

Just make sure you don’t waste too much of it.

“I saw someone do it, so I tried it as well since experimenting with stuff is my hobby,” Saeed said.

“I can’t believe it actually worked!”