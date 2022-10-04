Conservatives using right-wing dating app have left a number of negative reviews and ratings.

One user even claimed in the comment section that they have been contacted by the FBI after admitting to being part of the January 6 insurrection attempt.

“Whoever developed this has to be ‘deep state’ setting us up, I came here to find love, not a warrant,” the review said.

There are a number of other one-star reviews on the app.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.